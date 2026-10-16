Jun Ji-hyun, was she always this daring?... Her alluring slip-dress look: “I enjoy showing a new side rather than feeling burdened by it”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Jun Ji-hyun showed off her distinctive presence, flawlessly pulling off everything from slip dresses to bold leather looks.

On the 16th, Jun Ji-hyun’s agency, PEACHY COMPANY, unveiled the cover of the November issue of Vogue Korea, featuring Jun as its cover model.

On the cover, Jun Ji-hyun exuded a sexy yet chic charm. Wearing a lace-trimmed slip midi dress, she completed the sensual look with her slender, toned figure and alluring pose.

On another cover, she paired a sleeveless top with leather pants, showing off a powerful charisma. She added a touch of flair with statement accessories, creating a style reminiscent of a rock star.

Jun Ji-hyun revealed her many facets, moving freely from a mannish style to an elegant, vintage-inspired mood.

In an interview with the magazine, Jun Ji-hyun said, “I do what I can do now, what is good to do now, and what I can do well as the person I am now.” She added, “Rather than feeling burdened by showing a new side of myself, I try to enjoy and express the concept and mood I’m given as much as possible.”

Meanwhile, Jun Ji-hyun will star in the JTBC drama “Human X Gumiho,” which is scheduled to air in the first half of next year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.