‘Bbanggu Ddonggu’ Jin Ji-hee: Has she changed this much? Her slender figure exudes mature charm

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Jin Ji-hee showed off a dramatically transformed look.

On the 15th, Jin Ji-hee posted several photos on social media along with the caption, “Summer really is almost gone. A chaotic travel diary.”

The photos show Jin Ji-hee enjoying a trip abroad. Her more natural charm and slender figure catch the eye. Her more defined features, in particular, give her a strikingly different look that captures attention.

Meanwhile, Jin Ji-hee made her debut at the age of four in the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) drama “Yellow Handkerchief,” and is marking her 24th year since her debut this year. In particular, she received widespread love for playing Jeong Hae-ri in the 2009 MBC sitcom “High Kick Through the Roof,” where she popularized the catchphrase “Bbanggu Ddonggu.” She recently took the stage in the play “The Dream of an Old Man.”

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.