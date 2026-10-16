A musical-theater couple is born: Noh Hee-chan and Choi Mi-so to wed — “Someone I want to spend my life with”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Musical actor Noh Hee-chan is set to tie the knot with fellow musical actor Choi Mi-so.

On the 16th, Noh Hee-chan posted a handwritten letter on his official fan cafe, personally announcing his marriage. According to a report by MHN Sports, his bride-to-be is Choi Mi-so, who is one year younger than him. The couple’s specific wedding date and venue have not yet been announced.

Noh Hee-chan shared the happy news with his fans in the letter. “I picked up my pen to share some personal happy news with all of you who have always supported me and stood by me so I could shine onstage,” he said.

He went on to express his affection for his bride-to-be, saying, “A new beginning has come my way,” and, “I’ve found someone precious whom I want to spend my life with, and now we’re going to walk together, looking in the same direction.”

He also said he intends to continue working as an actor after getting married. “Although I’m about to begin a new life as someone’s spouse, I will love the stage even more and cherish even more the stages and time we create together with all of you,” Noh Hee-chan promised.

He also thanked his fans for their support over the years and said he would repay them with good acting and performances. “I would be more than grateful if you would support my new beginning with warm hearts,” he added.

Born in 1988, Noh Hee-chan made his debut in the 2011 musical Special Letter. He has since appeared onstage in a range of productions, including Bungee Jumping of Their Own, Laundry, Dracula, Midnight: Antlers, Mary Shelley and Beastie.

Born in 1989, Choi Mi-so made her debut in the 2008 musical Radio Star. She has since met audiences through various productions, including Mozart!, Pimatgol Love Song, Grease, Evil Dead, Leaving Work at 6, Hook and Aesop’s Fables.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.