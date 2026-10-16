Park Ki-ryang shocked after seeing ‘Naked Woman’ as her account name in social media search results

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Cheerleader Park Ki-ryang expressed dismay after the phrase ‘naked woman’ appeared instead of her name in social media account search results.

On the 16th, Park posted a screenshot on her social media, saying, “A lot of people sent me DMs expressing concern.”

The photo showed that when Park Ki-ryang’s account was searched on social media, the account name appeared as ‘naked woman’ rather than her real name, ‘Park Ki-ryang.’

Park expressed her frustration, saying, “It shows up like that on some people’s phones and not on others, and I don’t know either.” She then conveyed her bewilderment, saying, “It doesn’t even suit me,” before adding, “It seems a few other people have experienced this too. Why would this happen?”

Meanwhile, Park is currently a cheerleader for the professional baseball team Doosan Bears.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.