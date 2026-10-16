Sung Hyun-joo, who lost her 8-year-old son... Her son's name spotted on Seoul National University Hospital's electronic donor display: “All royalties donated”

Screenshot from the YouTube channel “Jjanhan Hyung Shin Dong-yup”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Sung Hyun-joo is continuing her warm acts of giving in the name of her son Seo-hu, who passed away before her.

On the 16th, Sung Hyun-joo shared an update, saying, “Somewhere on the donor display board at Seoul National University Children's Hospital, Seo-hu's name shines brightly.” She has given her donations added meaning by continuing them in the name of her son, who passed away before her.

Sung Hyun-joo also expressed her gratitude to the readers who have read her book. “It's all thanks to everyone who read my book and sent me so much love and support,” she said. “Your Well-being is going into its 13th printing. Thank you, and thank you again.”

Sung Hyun-joo added a heartwarming touch by revealing, “All of my royalties will be donated to Seoul National University Children's Hospital.” She is giving back the love her readers have shown her through acts of generosity and continuing to do meaningful work in her son's name.

Finally, Sung Hyun-joo also left a heartfelt message, hoping it would bring comfort to someone.

“I hope unexpected kindness keeps appearing for someone passing through a long tunnel with no end in sight. As it did for me once,” she said, adding, “I hope everyone has a safe day. Please, I mean it.”

Sung Hyun-joo debuted in 2007 as a comedian through the Korean Broadcasting System's (KBS) 22nd open recruitment class and married in 2011. She welcomed her son Seo-hu in 2014, but endured the heartbreak of losing him in 2020. Then, in September last year, she gave birth to a daughter, Ji-hu.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.