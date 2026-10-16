'50 million won for two weeks'... Han Da-gam checks into the 'ultra-luxury postpartum care center' used by Son Ye-jin and Han Ga-in

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Han Da-gam shared a look at life at a postpartum care center with her first son.

The center is described as an upscale facility reportedly used by Son Ye-jin, Lee Min-jung, Han Ga-in, Ko So-young and others, with two-week stays costing as much as 50 million won.

Han Da-gam wrote on social media on the 16th, “Since last week’s broadcast, so many people have sent congratulations and checked in on me,” and “I heard that many people cried watching the show. I cried too while watching it.”

She continued, “I was in recovery and greeted everyone while barely awake, so I’m truly grateful to everyone who congratulated me,” adding, “Our Chaltteok-i has now been named on The Return of Superman, so I guess I should call him Juwon.”

She added, “Although I met our Juwon at a later age, I’ll do my best to raise him well and in good health,” and, “Please follow Juwon’s lovely growth diary on The Return of Superman. I’ll come to you as a super mom.”

The photos she shared showed Han Da-gam spending time with her newborn son at the postpartum care center. The spacious room and elegant interior caught the eye, and meals for new mothers, including abalone ginseng chicken soup and a seaweed soup set meal, were also shown.

The postpartum care center is reportedly used by Son Ye-jin, Lee Min-jung, Han Ga-in, Ko So-young and others.

Depending on the room category, two-week stays reportedly cost approximately 12 million to 50 million won. However, the specific category and cost of the room Han Da-gam used have not been disclosed.

Han Da-gam gave birth to her healthy first son at a hospital in Seoul on September 22. The birth was shown on KBS 2TV’s The Return of Superman, drawing support from viewers.

Han Da-gam married a businessman one year her senior in 2020, and made headlines when she announced her pregnancy six years into their marriage.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.