Sa Mi-ja’s husband Kim Kwan-soo, 89, gives blunt advice to a 35-year-old unmarried female producer: “Get involved with a rogue and you’ll ruin your life”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Sa Mi-ja offered heartfelt advice to an unmarried PD who was thinking about marriage and life at 35. Her husband, Kim Kwan-soo, also offered practical dating advice, showcasing the couple’s candid banter.

On the 16th, a video titled “Inde with Trending Items (+ Han Jeong-seon, Samgyetang Cup Noodles, Ttakkeum Slime)” was released on Sa Mi-ja’s YouTube channel.

In the video, a PD opened up about her concern: “I’m not even married yet—what am I supposed to do about getting older?”

Recalling her own experience, Sa Mi-ja said, “That was the age when I had the means. I was 35. That was when I’d just bought a house and had our baby, our youngest son. It was a truly happy time.”

When the PD asked, “Is 35 an age when it’s not too late to do anything?”, Sa Mi-ja encouraged her, replying, “It’s not too late. It’s still not too late.”

Her husband, Kim Kwan-soo, added some practical advice. “Do everything you want to do. It’s okay to live alone, too. You just need to enjoy life and live well,” he said, emphasizing the importance of enjoying your life regardless of whether you get married.

Kim Kwan-soo added, though, that living happily isn’t as easy as it sounds. “That’s not so easy either—living happily. Do what you want, travel, and have a great time with men,” he said, drawing laughter.

Sa Mi-ja retorted, “But there aren’t many decent men.”

Kim Kwan-soo stressed, “Well, that depends on your judgment. You have to choose carefully. Pick a no-good rogue and you’ll bring ruin on yourself. You really do need to find a decent man, at least to some degree.” His practical advice—that she should choose her partner carefully rather than rush into marriage—drew attention.

Sa Mi-ja, who was born in 1940, is married to former actor Kim Kwan-soo, who is three years her senior. They have one son and two daughters.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.