Nam Bo-ra Sighs Despite '300% Profit' on Nvidia... Held 'Just One Share'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Nam Bo-ra revealed that she once made a 300% profit on Nvidia stock. She added that she had owned just one share at the time, prompting laughter.

A video titled 'K-eldest daughter Nam Bo-ra: Why She Quit Makgeolli and Bought a Safe?' was released on the Channel Keukeu channel on the 15th.

Nam Bo-ra appeared on the personal finance show 'Donjjeol Hearing' and opened up about her stock investments and spending habits.

Nam Bo-ra said she bought Nvidia stock during the COVID-19 pandemic, made a 300% profit and sold it.

When the cast members reacted with surprise, she added, "It was one share." They had been marveling at her high return, but burst out laughing when they heard she had owned just one share.

She also shared her experience investing in SK hynix.

Nam Bo-ra made an approximately 10% profit by selling shares she had bought for 195,000 won each at 215,000 won each. However, she said the share price rose further after she sold them.

She also shared an anecdote about getting hooked on makgeolli and spending a lot of money on alcohol.

Nam Bo-ra said, "Really well-brewed alcohol is expensive," and said she used to go around making makgeolli herself. She had also dreamed of launching her own makgeolli, but said, "I can't do that anymore," prompting laughter.

She named gold as her biggest recent 'splurge.' She said she even bought a safe for her home to store it.

She also talked about managing money with her husband. Nam Bo-ra said, "When people get married, they usually combine their incomes. Husbands put their paychecks into their wives' accounts," then added, "Why doesn't my husband do that?" prompting laughter.

Asked whether she secretly manages her finances without her husband knowing, she replied, "I don't do it secretly, but there are things I haven't mentioned."

Born in 1989, Nam Bo-ra is the eldest daughter among 13 siblings. She has appeared in the dramas 'Moon Embracing the Sun,' 'My Heart Twinkle Twinkle' and 'Live Your Own Life,' as well as the film 'Sunny.' She married a businessman her age in May last year and welcomed a son last June.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.