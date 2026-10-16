[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Feared being seen as “cashing in on the late Kim Soo-mi to sell kimchi” ... Seo Hyo-rim to launch kimchi brand on second anniversary

Actress Seo Hyo-rim will launch a kimchi brand to coincide with the second anniversary of the death of Kim Soo-mi.

The brand is intended to carry on the legacy of the food her mother-in-law left behind, but Seo admitted that before deciding to go into business, “I was afraid people would think I was selling kimchi by cashing in on my late mother-in-law.”

According to KStar News on the 16th, Seo Hyo-rim will officially launch “Seo Hyo-rim 1984 Elegance Kimchi” on the 25th. The kimchi, which Seo has reinterpreted in her own way, is based on the culinary philosophy of Kim Soo-mi, who died in October 2024.

Last September, Seo Hyo-rim appeared on the YouTube channel “Jung Hye Dream” and spoke about her concerns as she prepared to start a kimchi business.

“It took me quite a long time to prepare myself,” she said, adding, “I’ve said before, ‘I’m really afraid people will think I’m selling kimchi by cashing in on my late mother-in-law.’”

Even so, she decided to go into business because she wanted to carry on the legacy of the traditional foods Kim Soo-mi left behind.

Seo Hyo-rim has been preparing for the launch, including traveling to Jeolla Province to complete training in food distribution and sales.

She also shared how overwhelmed she felt when she started the business.

Seo Hyo-rim recalled, “I burst into tears while eating kimchi on the day sales began,” adding, “It felt as if my mother-in-law had come to be by my side.”

This kimchi is made with the traditional flavors Kim Soo-mi upheld in mind, while also taking modern eating habits into account.

It will be offered in 4 kg and 8 kg sizes so that small households, which consume less kimchi, and younger generations can enjoy it with ease.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.