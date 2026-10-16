Jang Do-yeon Exposes Manager’s ‘Reckless Driving’—They Would Barrel Straight Over Speed Bumps... ‘We Parted Ways Before I Developed Alopecia Areata’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Jang Do-yeon shared an anecdote from her time working with a manager and stressed the importance of talking honestly rather than stewing over things alone.

A video was posted on Gabi’s YouTube channel on the 15th, featuring Jang Do-yeon as a guest listening to subscribers’ concerns and offering advice.

That day, Jang Do-yeon drew on her own experience as she responded to a senior who was concerned about their relationship with a junior.

Jang Do-yeon recalled, “I once worked with a manager. When they needed to drive fast, they would do so while obeying traffic laws. But sometimes they would just go over speed bumps, and I’d hit my head on the car ceiling a lot.”

She continued, “I felt like the mole in a whack-a-mole game. I thought, ‘I guess that’s just how it is,’ and carried on like that for several years.”

She said she spent a long time without directly telling the manager what bothered her. Recalling that time, Jang Do-yeon said, “Still, things ended well before I developed alopecia areata. I never did say that to them. I thought, ‘They must have their reasons.’ Because if it had been that bad, I would have said something.”

The manager later went on to work with another person Jang Do-yeon knew. That person also experienced the manager’s driving habits and, knowing Jang Do-yeon had worked with the manager in the past, reportedly asked her about it cautiously.

Jang Do-yeon explained, “That person knew I’d worked with the manager, so they asked me. They said, ‘Did they, by any chance, drive... just go over speed bumps and drive a bit roughly? Was it like that?’ So I said, ‘Oh, that’s just how they are. I guess they were trying to do a good job...’ and the conversation ended on a good note.”

But later, Jang Do-yeon heard something unexpected from that person. She said, “I later ran into the person who had asked me. They said, ‘I brought it up once, and they fixed it right away!’”

A minor discomfort she had been unable to raise directly with the manager was resolved right away with a single comment from someone else.

Jang Do-yeon shared her thoughts, saying, “That’s why you just have to speak up. I was needlessly thinking, ‘What would I even say?’ It was such a minor thing. But it felt so pointless that I’d been stewing over it by myself.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.