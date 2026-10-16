Lee Sang-yeob breaks monthlong silence, telling worried fans, “It’s me—I’m alive”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Lee Sang-yeob eased fans’ worries by sharing an update for the first time in about a month.

On the 16th, Lee Sang-yeob posted a photo with the caption, “I don’t post on my feed very often, and you seemed worried, so I thought I’d post.”

Lee Sang-yeob, who had not posted a photo himself since the 18th of last month, reconnected with fans by sharing an update for the first time in a while.

In the photo, Lee Sang-yeob looks toward the camera with a natural, makeup-free appearance.

Even dressed casually in just a white T-shirt, his striking features and handsome looks catch the eye. He captured fans’ attention by showing off his unchanged charm in an unadorned look.

Lee Sang-yeob added the hashtags “#ItsMe #AliveAndWell #AreYouAllDoingWell” and offered his characteristically cheerful greeting.

He then left a witty remark, “Which of these photos is your pick? Vote for your favorite ajusshi,” bringing a laugh. Adding a dose of humor to his update after a long while, he delighted his fans.

Lee Sang-yeob married a non-celebrity in 2024.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.