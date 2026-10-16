Hong Hye-geol declares buying a ruby “grounds for divorce” after a marital spat over jewelry... Yeo Esther: “I’m excited”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Broadcaster Yeo Esther showed off her trademark candid wit as she bickered with her husband, Hong Hye-geol, over buying a ruby.

On the 16th, a video titled “Yeo Esther and Hong Hye-geol’s Sweet-and-Tense Zoo Date (Seoul Grand Park, Seolho, Marital Spat)” was posted on Yeo Esther’s YouTube channel.

That day, Yeo Esther and Hong Hye-geol went on an outing to Seoul Grand Park. “It’s so nice. It feels like we’re on a picnic,” Yeo Esther said, delighted to be out after a long time.

Hong Hye-geol encouraged his wife, who spends much of her time at home because of depression, to go out. “So don’t stay cooped up in that stuffy room all the time. You should get out like this more often. Go to good restaurants, too,” he said.

He added, “Esther, what I’m asking is that, instead of things like rubies, we just go to good restaurants and travel, and capture it on video to share with the people who like us. That’s what makes life rewarding.”

But the conversation soon turned to jewelry. Yeo Esther asked, “What I find so strange is, why do you try so hard to stop me whenever I talk about jewelry, Hye-geol?”

Hong Hye-geol tried to dissuade her. “No, seriously, once you get into jewelry, money just starts going out of control. You really just have to keep splurging,” he said. He then pressed her, saying, “Hurry up and swear in front of the viewers that you ‘won’t buy any more jewelry.’”

Yeo Esther immediately retorted, making everyone laugh. “Why should I have to make that kind of promise? I might not even keep living with Hye-geol, so why should I swear to that?” she said.

Yeo Esther also voiced her disappointment, bringing up her close friend Ham Ik-byeong. “Suddenly, Dr. Ham seems like such a good husband. The snake necklace he bought for his wife was paid for with all the money he’d earned from TV appearances and lectures over the past few years,” she said.

She added, “I’m not saying I’m upset because I don’t have that necklace. I should at least be able to say the word ‘ruby,’ shouldn’t I?”

Yeo Esther appealed to her own financial means, saying, “I’m a wife who earns more money than most women, aren’t I? And yet I can’t even buy one ruby?”

Hong Hye-geol replied firmly, “No. That’s grounds for divorce.”

Her response was unexpected. At Hong Hye-geol’s words, Yeo Esther instead cheered, “I’m excited!” The producer watching them chimed in, “Then if you buy a ruby, you’ll get a ruby and Dr. Hong will be gone too—two birds with one stone,” turning the scene into a sea of laughter.

Meanwhile, Hong Hye-geol and Yeo Esther married in 1994 and have two sons.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.