Jun Jin's wife Ryu Yi-seo miscarries at 7 weeks pregnant... breaks down in tears: “Thank you for coming to us, even if only for a little while”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Ryu Yi-seo, the wife of singer Jun Jin, revealed that she confirmed her pregnancy through IVF but ultimately suffered the pain of a miscarriage.

A video titled “What Happened After Jun Jin and Ryu Yi-seo’s Embryo Transfer” was posted on the YouTube channel “My Love Ryu I-seo” on the 16th.

In the video, Ryu Yi-seo shared the process of waiting to learn the outcome of her pregnancy after her first embryo transfer. The next day, she went out with her husband, Jun Jin, and burst into tears as they talked about Asiana Airlines, where she had previously worked as a flight attendant. Perhaps because of recent hormonal changes, Ryu Yi-seo seemed even more overcome with emotion.

Later, the two shared their joy when they saw a faint second line on the pregnancy test. Jun Jin reacted cautiously, saying, “I think I can see a line,” while Ryu Yi-seo beamed and said, “I’m definitely pregnant.” The couple embraced and were happy about the pregnancy news they had been eagerly awaiting.

When they told a friend about the pregnancy, the friend also shared that they had had a conception dream. The couple’s hopes of welcoming a new family member grew, but their happiness did not last long.

They received heartbreaking news during a medical appointment. The doctor explained, “You’re 7 weeks and 5 days pregnant today, right? But compared with the last time, the growth has slowed, with no change. That’s because the chromosomes in the baby are abnormal. That’s the biggest cause.”

Ryu Yi-seo ultimately suffered a miscarriage. Three days later, she shared the news herself, saying, “Sadly, this time it ended in a miscarriage.”

She added, “Even when we confirmed the pregnancy, we hadn’t completely ruled out that possibility, so I think that may have made it a little less painful.”

Even so, she expressed gratitude for the life that had come to them, even if only briefly. Ryu Yi-seo said, “It was such a happy time, and I feel so grateful to that baby for coming to us, even if only for a little while.”

She also explained that some viewers might mistakenly think they had announced the pregnancy and then shared news of the miscarriage. She said, “A lot of people thought we had announced it because we’d gotten pregnant, but that wasn’t the case.”

Ryu Yi-seo also explained why she decided to share her experience. She said, “I learned a lot through YouTube, and it brought me a lot of comfort,” adding, “As I watched, I thought, ‘Ah, I should share information like that too,’ and ‘I hope people can find comfort by watching me, too.’”

Ryu Yi-seo was especially moved to tears as she thought of her husband, Jun Jin. She added to the poignancy of the moment by saying, “I’m so grateful to my husband.”

Ryu Yi-seo and Jun Jin married in 2020. Ryu Yi-seo, who recently launched a YouTube channel, has been receiving a lot of support as she shares their daily life as they prepare for pregnancy through IVF.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.