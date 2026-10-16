“More robotic than Jang Su-won” — Han Chae-young reacts to nasty comments about her acting in ‘Autumn in My Heart’ being dug up: “I’ll find you”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Han Chae-young read a comment about her past acting that said, “She’s more robotic than Jang Su-won,” and angrily responded, “I’ll find you.”

Recalling the drama ‘Autumn in My Heart,’ in which she appeared at the time, she also opened up about how difficult things were—so much so that she was afraid to go to the set.

On the 16th, a video titled “Unearthing My Dark Past... Reading Comments: ‘Jihoo... You Were Really Angry, Huh?’” was posted on the YouTube channel ‘Bap-i Inhyeong Han Chae-young.’

Han Chae-young looked back at scenes from past projects she appeared in, including ‘Sassy Girl Chun-hyang,’ ‘Boys Over Flowers’ and ‘Autumn in My Heart,’ along with viewers’ comments from the time.

Han Chae-young read comments about her acting in ‘Autumn in My Heart’ that said, “She’s even more robotic than Jang Su-won” and “I’ve never seen acting this AI-like before.”

She then reacted, saying, “Who wrote that? I’ll find you,” and, “Did you really have to say that to a 20-year-old?”

She recalled that her time on ‘Autumn in My Heart’ had “stayed with her like a trauma.”

She explained that she was cast in a major production not long after arriving in Korea, and that her casting was decided after she met the director once. Han Chae-young said, “Back then, I was really afraid to go to the set.”

The comments posted online were also a source of pressure.

Han Chae-young, who stopped reading comments after encountering malicious ones at the time, explained, “If you get emotionally shaken while working, you can’t keep working, can you? When I read comments, they affect me until the next day.”

The video also showed the dance scene from ‘Sassy Girl Chun-hyang’ again.

Han Chae-young admitted that her dancing looked “like a wooden doll” and said the dance scenes were the most stressful part for her at the time. She often avoided appearing on variety shows because they frequently asked her to dance, and later revealed that she made “not having to dance” a condition for appearing, prompting laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.