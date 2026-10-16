Hong Hyun-hee ♥ Jay Sseun furious over repeated burglaries at his parents’ farm hut: “They broke down the front door and even stole the CCTV equipment”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Hong Hyun-hee and Jay Sseun expressed concern after hearing that thieves had repeatedly broken into his parents’ farm hut and even stolen the CCTV main unit and storage device.

On the 16th, a video titled “Dad, have some more, more, more. Hyun-hee’s endless refills of Chuseok food” was posted on the YouTube channel Hong Hyun-hee and Jay Sseun’s Hongssun TV.

Hong Hyun-hee was concerned after hearing that thieves had broken into the Cheonan farm hut used by her in-laws several times. Jay Sseun said, “Thieves keep coming in and taking things like coffee and ramen.”

Jay Sseun’s mother said, “It’s pitch-dark at night, so they can’t take the crops from the fields, and this time they even took the entire CCTV main unit,” expressing her distress.

Jay Sseun said angrily, “I heard that when they’re caught on CCTV, they turn off the circuit breaker, go up to the second floor of our farm hut, rip out the main unit, and take it. That’s aggravated theft.”

His mother said, “In the spring, they even broke down the front door to get in, so we had to replace it,” and added, “They took not only the CCTV main unit and cameras but also the storage device.”

When Hong Hyun-hee asked, “How do they know when Dad isn’t there and come to take things?”, his mother replied, “Wouldn’t you know by checking whether there’s a car there? I think it’s because the lights in the farm hut aren’t on at night. We get robbed once every six months.”

After hearing this, Hong Hyun-hee speculated, “Do they take things as soon as you restock? That means someone is watching from somewhere nearby,” and expressed concern.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.