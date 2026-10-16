Ahn So-hee turns off the camera just before showering at a private sauna: “I couldn’t bring myself to film myself washing”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Ahn So-hee, formerly of Wonder Girls, showed off her distinctive variety-show flair as she enjoyed some relaxation at a private sauna, censoring the shower portion herself.

On the 16th, a video titled “Sohee Takes Self-Care Seriously: Sauna Vlog, Shopping for Bath Essentials at Namdaemun Market, Private Sauna” was posted on the YouTube channel “Ahn So-hee.”

Ahn So-hee went to Namdaemun Market to pick up bath essentials to take to the sauna. She carefully chose everything from a bath bag and an Italian exfoliating towel to salt sauna cream, gold soap, and a towel to cover her face and hair. Enjoying the shopping as she considered the products’ sizes and colors, she expressed her satisfaction, saying, “I bought everything I had in mind.”

She then visited a private sauna space equipped with a Finnish-style dry sauna.

The indoor temperature rose when water was poured over the hot stones, and Ahn So-hee experienced the sauna with her face and hair covered by a towel.

When the temperature reached 88 degrees Celsius, she said, “It’s easier to breathe with my face covered than with the hot air hitting it directly.”

After finishing her sauna session, just before going to wash, she said, “I can’t film myself washing. I’ll try it out while I wash and come back,” and did not show the shower scene.

After washing, she also shared her thoughts on the bath products she had tried herself. Saying that her skin was sensitive and she had not found a hair treatment that suited her, she explained, “Whenever I use hair treatment, I tend to get a skin reaction.”

Instead, she said she slathers nourishing cream meant for the face onto her hair and lets it soak in while she uses the sauna. She added that brushing her hair with a scalp brush before shampooing is also part of her hair-care routine.

After her sauna experience, Ahn So-hee expressed her satisfaction, saying, “The puffiness goes down, and I feel like my complexion looks brighter.” She said, “It might be nice to come with friends and chat while we use the sauna.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.