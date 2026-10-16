Kim Young-chul shells out 2 million won of his own money for producer who lost a phone; producer’s 1 million won donation warms hearts

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] TV personality Kim Young-chul gave a new phone worth about 2 million won to a producer who lost their phone while filming in Guam. The grateful producer donated 1 million won in the channel’s name.

On the 16th, a video titled “Kim Young-chul’s Fate After Losing His Phone in the Middle of the United States” was released on the YouTube channel “Kim Young-chul Original.”

Kim Young-chul went to Guam with the production crew and enjoyed snorkeling, but learned that the producer’s phone had gone missing as they were getting off the boat after the tour.

When the phone could not be found, Kim Young-chul said, “Let’s go buy a phone. I’ll treat you to one this time,” adding, “Didn’t that happen while you were filming with us?”

He joked, “This isn’t a heartwarming story,” and reassured the production crew.

Later, news came that the phone had been found in the sea. However, it had been water-damaged by seawater and was in no condition to be easily restored.

Kim Young-chul said he might say, “You buy it,” if it cost 100,000 to 200,000 won, “but who would buy something that costs 2 million won? I should,” and offered to buy a new phone.

Kim Young-chul went with the producer to a local electronics store. When the producer chose a cheaper model, Kim Young-chul urged, “Don’t worry about that. Was the one you used before a Max? Let’s get a Pro Max.”

After the producer repeatedly tried to dissuade him, the two bought an iPhone 17 Pro for $1,499, worth about 2 million won at the exchange rate at the time.

The aftermath was also revealed. The producer tried to restore the water-damaged phone but ultimately failed. Wanting to share the kindness received from Kim Young-chul, the producer donated 1 million won from personal funds in the channel’s name. The lost phone led to Kim Young-chul’s gift and the producer’s donation.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.