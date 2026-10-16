‘Kim Gura’s Son’ Geuri Nearing Marriage to Girlfriend? Already Discussing Wedding Songs: ‘Want Byun Woo-seok’

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Kim Gura’s son, Geuri, talked with his girlfriend, who visited him in the hospital after his cruciate ligament surgery, about the song they would want at their wedding.

On the 16th, a video titled “I Had Surgery... My Girlfriend’s Hospital Visit” was posted on the YouTube channel “Kim Geuri.”

That day, Geuri said, “I’ve had a setback. My anterior cruciate ligament has torn, so I’m going in for surgery to repair it.” Explaining how it happened, he said, “I was cast in a play, and the male actors wanted to get closer, so we played futsal to bond,” adding, “Nobody tackled me, but I was doing tricks on my own, and my knee went pop and my cruciate ligament tore.”

As it was his first major surgery, Geuri headed to the operating room looking nervous. After the operation was completed without incident, he seemed much more relaxed.

Geuri said, “People will ask why nobody came to visit, but I told my father and stepmother not to come, even though they both said they would. I’m being discharged tomorrow anyway,” adding, “My girlfriend is coming later.”

A little later, his girlfriend arrived at the hospital and, as soon as she saw Geuri, expressed concern, saying, “You look like you’re in a lot of pain.” The two ate hamburgers they had ordered for delivery, and Geuri showed his caring side by first looking after his girlfriend, who hadn’t been eating properly, despite having just had surgery himself.

Geuri said he planned to go to a wedding the next day to keep his promise to sing a congratulatory song. When his girlfriend expressed concern, he showed his loyalty, saying, “It only happens once in a lifetime, so I should go and do it.”

Geuri then asked his girlfriend, “Who would you want to sing at our wedding?” When she replied, “Byun Woo-seok,” Geuri sent him a video message: “You heard her, right? Mr. Byun Woo-seok, please do it for us.”

He joked, “If that doesn’t work out, I have a military junior named Choi Woo-seok, so I’ll ask him instead.”

His girlfriend asked, “Didn’t you say Jo Hye-ryeon would sing ‘Anakana’ at our wedding?” Geuri said, “I’d be happy if Jo Hye-ryeon sang ‘Anakana’ at our wedding,” adding, “If she sings that song, good fortune could come to our family.” His girlfriend agreed, and the two naturally talked about marriage, catching viewers’ attention.

Meanwhile, Geuri previously revealed in March that he had been dating his girlfriend for a long time and said they were continuing their relationship seriously with marriage in mind.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.