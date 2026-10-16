After sharing somaek and going to karaoke in private... Junhyun Cho and So Iwon give off romantic vibes (Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Former national judo team member Junhyun Cho grew closer to sports announcer So Iwon on their second date, keeping the romantic mood going.

The episode of Channel A's "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2," which aired on the 16th, showed Junhyun Cho and So Iwon enjoying a date at a judo gym and getting to know each other.

The two had first met on a blind date. At the time, Junhyun Cho openly expressed his interest in So Iwon, telling her, "I've never met a woman as pretty as you, Iwon," while So Iwon also created a warm, friendly atmosphere by calling him "Junhyun oppa." The previous episode ended with Junhyun asking, "Would you be open to getting to know each other a little better?"—leaving viewers curious about where their relationship might go.

Junhyun later shared what happened after the blind date. He revealed, "After the blind date, I had somaek near Iwon's house and went on a karaoke date with her."

While Junhyun appeared completely smitten with So Iwon, she was candid about both his charms and his shortcomings. She praised him, saying, "He was just as funny when I met him outside the show, and I think his assertiveness is part of his charm." She added, "On the other hand, he says a lot, but it can feel like there's no soul behind it. That's both a good and a bad thing."

The two continued seeing each other even on the day So Iwon's graduate school semester began. Junhyun said confidently, "She was busy, but she still made time to see me. Doesn't that mean she's interested in me?" Tak Jae-hoon quipped in response, "Have you considered that she might just feel sorry for you?" prompting laughter.

Junhyun actively pursued So Iwon, even asking how her friends had reacted. He caught people's attention by asking bluntly, "Do they think we're a good match? Are they telling us to get married?"

That day, Junhyun planned a special date for So Iwon, who had shown an interest in judo. He gave her a custom-made pink judogi. So Iwon was delighted by the unexpected gift, and Junhyun added to the romantic excitement by tying her belt and even going in for a casual back hug.

During the judo lesson, So Iwon even asked for a break, saying, "Oppa, come over here for a second. I feel like talking." The two took a four-frame photo together, adding another memory to share.

After the date, So Iwon reacted positively. She said, "The first time we met, I was nervous and awkward. Compared with then, I felt more comfortable and enjoyed myself more when we met outside the show. Today was nice because I got to do everything I wanted to do." She added, "I've become more and more interested in him."

People are watching to see whether the two, now closer than before, will eventually become a real-life couple.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.