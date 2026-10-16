Kang Kyun-sung reunites with Yoo Ha-jin after 9 years, paving the way for marriage... “The 14-year age gap had felt like a burden”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Kang Kyun-sung of the group Noel revealed the story of his relationship with actress Yoo Ha-jin, his bride-to-be.

He said that although they dated nine years ago, they couldn’t continue seeing each other because the 14-year age gap felt burdensome, and that they met again this year and are now preparing to marry.

Episode 16 of “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” which aired on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Kstar on the 16th, was a Gyeongju special.

With singer Kim Jang-hoon and Kang Kyun-sung appearing as “food buddies,” Jeon Hyun-moo asked Kang about his marriage news.

When Jeon Hyun-moo asked, “Kyun-sung, how did this all come about?”, Kang Kyun-sung shared the story of his relationship with his bride-to-be, Yoo Ha-jin, saying, “We met again this February.”

The two had met and dated nine years earlier, too, but Kang Kyun-sung confessed that the 14-year age gap had felt burdensome to him at the time.

Later, the two met again through an introduction by an acquaintance, had a meal together and talked, and naturally became a couple. Kang Kyun-sung surprised the cast by saying, “I proposed recently.”

One thing Kang Kyun-sung paid particular attention to while preparing the proposal was Yoo Ha-jin’s full makeup.

Kang Kyun-sung said, “I heard that when you propose, you’re supposed to surprise the woman,” and added, “I made sure she had a full face of makeup because my girlfriend had to look her prettiest that day.” He added that he had even prepared a dress, using a sponsorship claim as a pretext.

The two, whose relationship had not progressed because of their age gap nine years ago, met again this year and promised to marry. Those present offered a stream of congratulations after hearing the story behind Kang Kyun-sung’s proposal.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.