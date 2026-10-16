Shim Hyung-tak gets a toddler slide and car for son Haru through a “doorstep giveaway”: “So grateful”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Shim Hyung-tak got a toddler slide and a car for his son Haru through a free giveaway.

On the 16th, a video titled “[21 Months Old] Haru, Bringing Dad Comfort Until Just Before Falling Asleep..♡” was posted on the YouTube channel “Hyung-tak and Saya’s Haru.”

That day, Shim Hyung-tak took out a toddler slide and a car and told his son Haru, “Dad got these through a giveaway last night for you.”

The slide and car were in such clean condition that they looked almost new. Shim Hyung-tak was delighted, saying, “These were being given away,” and his wife Saya was amazed, exclaiming, “That’s amazing.”

Shim Hyung-tak then showed his confidence, saying, “I’m good at putting toys together, so I don’t even need instructions to assemble something like this. I can just eyeball it.” Drawing on his experience assembling toys over the years, he skillfully put the slide together.

He then explained to Saya, “They call it a doorstep giveaway. They leave it outside the house, and all I have to do is go pick it up.”

He added, “I don’t know how many messages I sent saying how grateful I was. I told them I was so grateful and wished their whole family happiness. The person who gave them away said their child doesn’t play with the toys anymore.”

Saya replied, “They must be at an age where they don’t play with toys anymore. Haru is now at the age where he does.”

Shim Hyung-tak explained that the toy car had a door on only one side, but Saya was satisfied, saying, “That’s enough.”

Haru, who had been excitedly watching nearby while his dad put the toys together, climbed onto the slide and car and played happily as soon as they were ready.

Saya expressed her affection, saying, “Haru plays happily from morning until bedtime. Haru’s bright smile recharges Mom and Dad with happiness.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.