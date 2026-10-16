Kim Jang-hoon’s thorough 'self-assessment' after talk of marrying at 70: “Statistically, I can’t”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Kang Kyun-sung, who is set to marry in October, predicted that Jeon Hyun-moo would get married.

Kim Jang-hoon made everyone laugh by counting himself out, saying, “Statistically, I don’t think I’ll get married,” while Jeon Hyun-moo fired back at KwakTube, “It’s Bollywood, not Hollywood.”

Singer Kim Jang-hoon and Kang Kyun-sung appeared on the Gyeongju special of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Kstar’s “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” which aired on the 16th.

Kang Kyun-sung brought up the cast members’ order of marriage and said, “Even though he’s the youngest, KwakTube is the senior when it comes to marriage. Since I’m next, I think Jeon Hyun-moo will be next.”

In response to Kang Kyun-sung, Kim Jang-hoon said, “Regardless of the order, I’ll be left out. Statistically, you have to assume I won’t get married.” His candid remark, in which he gave himself low odds of getting married, sent the room into fits of laughter.

KwakTube chimed in, “Look at Hollywood—people get married even at 70, don’t they?” Jeon Hyun-moo then joked to Kim Jang-hoon, “You’re Bollywood, not Hollywood,” drawing more laughter.

Meanwhile, Kang Kyun-sung is set to marry actor Yoo Ha-jin this October. He previously revealed that he met Yoo Ha-jin nine years ago, but that their 14-year age difference had felt like a burden at the time.

He said they met again in February this year, became a couple, and that he recently proposed.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.