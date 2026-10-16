'2-Meter-Tall' Volleyball Star and Actress Become a Couple... Kim Yo-han: “Wedding Plans? Just Bring Yourself”

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'2-Meter-Tall' Volleyball Star and Actress Become a Couple... Kim Yo-han: “Wedding Plans? Just Bring Yourself”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Former volleyball player Kim Yo-han couldn't hide his excitement at seeing his partner, Oh Yeon-hee, in a dress, and expressed his anticipation for marriage.

On the 16th, Channel A's “Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2” showed Kim Yo-han and actress Oh Yeon-hee meeting in casual clothes and going together to look at custom suits.

At 2 meters tall, Kim Yo-han finds off-the-rack clothes too short and usually has his clothes tailored, so he visited a bespoke suit shop. His friend, who runs the shop, jokingly called Oh Yeon-hee “sister-in-law.”

Kim Yo-han showed off the couple rings he and Oh Yeon-hee had chosen together, flaunting their special affection for each other. A close friend watching them reacted as if the sight was unfamiliar and drew attention by saying, “This is the first time I've seen Yo-han's girlfriend in 15 years.”

Kim Yo-han then pulled off a range of styles, from a beige suit to one with a sexy vibe. Oh Yeon-hee also couldn't hide her excitement at his neat look, which brought a groom to mind. Kim kept the sweet mood going, even taking commemorative photos as he hugged her from behind.

'2-Meter-Tall' Volleyball Star and Actress Become a Couple... Kim Yo-han: “Wedding Plans? Just Bring Yourself”

Watching them, the close friend marveled at their unmistakable chemistry, saying, “He looks like a groom. They could go straight to the wedding venue like this.”

The mood heated up even more when Oh Yeon-hee tried on a dress. Kim Yo-han couldn't take his eyes off her as she wore a simple dress at the close friend's suggestion. Struck by how beautiful she looked, he blushed shyly and admitted frankly, “That's because she's beautiful.”

Kim Yo-han went on to say, “It even feels like a wedding,” adding, “Seeing how beautiful she looks in the mirror, I feel like Yeon-hee and I could actually walk that path someday.” He seemed excited as marriage, which he had only vaguely imagined, began to feel much more real.

Oh Yeon-hee also said, “It feels really strange,” expressing emotions unlike her usual ones. As the two shared an experience that brought marriage to mind, trying on custom suits and a dress together, their affection and excitement for each other drew viewers' attention.

At a gathering with one of Oh Yeon-hee's friends, the friend asked, “Are you thinking about getting married?” and Kim Yo-han joked, “Didn't we get our wedding outfits fitted today?” Showing a photo of Oh Yeon-hee, he enthusiastically praised his girlfriend, saying, “Even I thought she looked beautiful.”

When asked about “wedding preparations,” Kim Yo-han showed his dependable side, telling Oh Yeon-hee, “All you have to do is bring yourself.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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SuHyun, Kim
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