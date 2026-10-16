'2-Meter-Tall' Volleyball Star and Actress Become a Couple... Kim Yo-han: “Wedding Plans? Just Bring Yourself”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Former volleyball player Kim Yo-han couldn't hide his excitement at seeing his partner, Oh Yeon-hee, in a dress, and expressed his anticipation for marriage.

On the 16th, Channel A's “Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2” showed Kim Yo-han and actress Oh Yeon-hee meeting in casual clothes and going together to look at custom suits.

At 2 meters tall, Kim Yo-han finds off-the-rack clothes too short and usually has his clothes tailored, so he visited a bespoke suit shop. His friend, who runs the shop, jokingly called Oh Yeon-hee “sister-in-law.”

Kim Yo-han showed off the couple rings he and Oh Yeon-hee had chosen together, flaunting their special affection for each other. A close friend watching them reacted as if the sight was unfamiliar and drew attention by saying, “This is the first time I've seen Yo-han's girlfriend in 15 years.”

Kim Yo-han then pulled off a range of styles, from a beige suit to one with a sexy vibe. Oh Yeon-hee also couldn't hide her excitement at his neat look, which brought a groom to mind. Kim kept the sweet mood going, even taking commemorative photos as he hugged her from behind.

Watching them, the close friend marveled at their unmistakable chemistry, saying, “He looks like a groom. They could go straight to the wedding venue like this.”

The mood heated up even more when Oh Yeon-hee tried on a dress. Kim Yo-han couldn't take his eyes off her as she wore a simple dress at the close friend's suggestion. Struck by how beautiful she looked, he blushed shyly and admitted frankly, “That's because she's beautiful.”

Kim Yo-han went on to say, “It even feels like a wedding,” adding, “Seeing how beautiful she looks in the mirror, I feel like Yeon-hee and I could actually walk that path someday.” He seemed excited as marriage, which he had only vaguely imagined, began to feel much more real.

Oh Yeon-hee also said, “It feels really strange,” expressing emotions unlike her usual ones. As the two shared an experience that brought marriage to mind, trying on custom suits and a dress together, their affection and excitement for each other drew viewers' attention.

At a gathering with one of Oh Yeon-hee's friends, the friend asked, “Are you thinking about getting married?” and Kim Yo-han joked, “Didn't we get our wedding outfits fitted today?” Showing a photo of Oh Yeon-hee, he enthusiastically praised his girlfriend, saying, “Even I thought she looked beautiful.”

When asked about “wedding preparations,” Kim Yo-han showed his dependable side, telling Oh Yeon-hee, “All you have to do is bring yourself.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.