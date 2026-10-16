Lee Soo-man's Girl Group 'Aijing': Who Is She? Jang Sung-kyu Raves About Aijing, Recalling the Shock He Felt When BoA Debuted

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Jang Sung-kyu lavished praise on Aijing, the Chinese member of rookie girl group A2O Light, introduced by former SM Entertainment executive producer Lee Soo-man.

On the 16th, Jang Sung-kyu posted a screenshot of a music show featuring Aijing on his social media, along with the caption, “A shocking debut.”

He went on to express his amazement, writing, “It feels like the shock I felt when BoA debuted. A girl whose name is adorable, too. #Aijing.” He also noted that Aijing was born in 2013, making her one year older than his son Hajun.

Jang Sung-kyu also took note of A2O Light's achievements. “No. 1 on Melon just one day after debut! A legend has begun,” he said, praising the rookie girl group's unusual start.

He also made people laugh with an unexpected joke. “But sorry, I keep hearing the song lyrics as ‘divorce and staying single,’” Jang Sung-kyu added. Along with his admiration for the rookie group, he brought in his trademark humor.

A2O Light is the first girl group introduced by A2O Entertainment, newly established by former executive producer Lee Soo-man. It made headlines by topping the domestic music platform Melon's main chart, the Top 100, about 29 hours after its debut.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.