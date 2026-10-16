Kim Jang-hoon’s “giving bug” strikes again... “Started giving scholarships” after six bookings for middle-school festivals

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Kim Jang-hoon said he receives twice as many bookings for middle-school festivals as for university festivals.

He said he was turning down performance fees and even giving students scholarships out of his own pocket, adding, “It’s an honor to connect with the kids.”

Kim Jang-hoon and Kang Kyun-sung appeared on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Kstar’s “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” which aired on the 16th, for a special on Gyeongju.

That day, Jeon Hyun-moo asked Kim Jang-hoon, “Are people still going wild over the meme these days?”

Kim Jang-hoon replied, “I think it’s still going strong. A lot of teenagers come to the shows, too.”

Kim Jang-hoon revealed that he had received three bookings for university festivals, while as many as six had come in for middle-school festivals, surprising everyone.

He added, “My giving bug has struck again, so I started giving scholarships to the kids,” drawing laughter.

He also revealed why he turns down performance fees and even uses his own money to give scholarships to students.

Kim Jang-hoon said, “It’s an honor to connect with the children.” The cast could not hide their surprise at his unexpected generosity.

Meanwhile, Kim Jang-hoon has continued various charitable efforts, including supporting children and young people, giving performances to raise awareness about people with disabilities, and activities related to Dokdo. He has previously said that his cumulative donations recently surpassed 20 billion won.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.