Ji Ye-eun fires back at Lee Seo-jin for trying to dissuade her from marrying Vata: “Looks like you’ve never been in love” (“My Genie Secretary”)

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Ji Ye-eun fired back at Lee Seo-jin, who was trying to dissuade her from marrying Vata, saying he seemed never to have experienced true love.

On the 16th, Ji Ye-eun and Ji Seok-jin appeared as “My Star” on SBS’s “Whatever You Want, Genie – My Genie Secretary” (hereafter “My Genie Secretary”).

As soon as Lee Seo-jin met Ji Ye-eun for the first time that day, he said, “You’re getting married, right? Why so soon? Why not take your time?”

Ji Ye-eun said, “These days, there’s a trend toward getting married sooner again,” and added, “Wouldn’t it be nice to wear a wedding dress while you’re young?” Lee Seo-jin started to say, “You put it on and take it off... No,” then hurriedly cut himself short.

Hearing this, Ji Ye-eun said, “What? You really are an old man,” then snapped, “What kind of thing is that to say to someone who’s about to get married?”

Lee Seo-jin explained, “Because so many couples break up.” But he went on to say, “December is still a long way off. There’s still time, so I’m telling you to think it over carefully.”

Ji Ye-eun retorted, “From what I can tell, it seems you’ve never truly been in love. Would you come to our church?” Lee Seo-jin replied, “I’ve gone to church and tried it all,” drawing laughter.

Kim Kwang-kyu joined later and drew laughter by mistakenly calling Vata, the prospective groom, “Taco.” He then expressed concern, asking, “It’s only just beginning—how can you get married already?”

When even Kim Kwang-kyu, following Lee Seo-jin, tried to dissuade her from getting married, Ji Ye-eun drew even more laughter by drawing a line, saying, “I guess people who aren’t married aren’t a good match for me.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.