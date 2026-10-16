‘Mom of three’ Kim Sung-eun: a surprising update from the once-successful actress... Why she was spotted on the subway: “Driving the kids around”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actress Kim Sung-eun shared a glimpse of her recent life, including her busy routine caring for her three children and her use of the subway.

On the 16th, Kim Sung-eun posted a photo on her social media along with the caption, “I got delayed driving the kids around, so I’m hopping on the subway—let’s go!”

The photo showed Kim Sung-eun sitting on a bench and taking a selfie while waiting for the subway. She said, “It’s Friday night, and the traffic is terrible,” explaining that Friday traffic had led her to take the subway.

That day, Kim Sung-eun exuded a polished, chic air in a neat all-black outfit. Her stylish fashion caught people’s attention even as she stayed busy looking after her children.

Kim Sung-eun married former soccer player Jung Jo-gook in December 2009. They welcomed their first son, Taeha, in 2010, the following year, and later had a daughter, Yunha, and a second son, Jaeha. They have two sons and one daughter.

After retiring as a player, Jung Jo-gook moved into coaching and currently serves as an assistant coach at Jeju SK FC.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.