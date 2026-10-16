Ji Ye-eun reveals why she decided to marry Vata at the height of her career: “After getting sick, I realized work isn’t everything” (“My Genie Secretary”)

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Ji Ye-eun revealed why she decided to marry Vata at the height of her career.

Ji Ye-eun and Ji Seok-jin appeared as “My Star” guests on “Whatever You Wish, Genie – My Genie Secretary,” which aired on SBS on the 16th.

That day, Ji Seok-jin revealed that Vata, Ji Ye-eun’s fiancé, had choreographed “Milkshake” for the Chungju Ji clan. He said, “Vata doesn’t choreograph for just anyone.”

Lee Seo-jin was surprised to hear that Vata had worked as Jennie’s choreographer, and Ji Ye-eun proudly said of her fiancé, “He’s really famous.”

Ji Seok-jin also recalled what the two were like early in their relationship. “They had a thing for each other, but I didn’t pick up on it,” he said, remembering, “Vata coached her through dance practice for two hours, and it was past nine. I felt responsible for Ye-eun, almost like her guardian, so I put her in a taxi and insisted she go, thinking she’d be okay.”

Ji Ye-eun revealed, “Actually, I didn’t want to go, but he wouldn’t leave until I got in the taxi. He finally left after seeing me get in, so I went around the block and got out again,” prompting laughter.

With her December wedding approaching, Ji Ye-eun expressed her excitement, saying, “It still doesn’t feel real.” But Lee Seo-jin said, “Why not take it a little slower?” When he learned that Vata and Ji Ye-eun were the same age, he even sighed and said, “That’s too fast.”

Kim Kwang-gyu also expressed concern, saying, “I think the two of you are going to fight a lot.” When Ji Ye-eun said, “We don’t fight much,” Lee Seo-jin replied, “It’s different when you live together.”

But Ji Ye-eun wouldn’t back down, saying, “When you get married, you adjust to each other. It’s all about being patient.”

Later, when the production team asked what she thought of the marriage advice from Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-gyu, Ji Ye-eun sighed and said, “I don’t know what they think they know when they haven’t even experienced it.” She added pointedly, “I don’t think either of you will ever be able to get married—especially you, senior Lee Seo-jin,” drawing laughs.

Ji Ye-eun also explained why she decided to get married while her career was thriving. “Having work makes me happy, but I don’t think it’s everything. I realized that when I was sick,” she said. She continued, “Before I got sick, I’d been out of work for a long time, so I used to say, ‘I should just live for work.’ But when I was sick, I thought, ‘I don’t know when I’ll die.’”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.