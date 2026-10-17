Ryu Yi-seo, wife of Jun Jin, breaks down over miscarriage after seeing the baby's heartbeat: “My husband went through so much”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Ryu Yi-seo, singer Jun Jin’s wife, revealed that she suffered the pain of a miscarriage after becoming pregnant through IVF, and said she intends to try again.

A video titled “Jun Jin and Ryu Yi-seo: What Happened After the Embryo Transfer” was released on the YouTube channel “My Love Ryu I-seo” on the 16th.

Ryu Yi-seo had a blood test to find out whether she was pregnant, and watched the faint two lines on her pregnancy test change from day to day, growing more hopeful.

When two lines finally appeared on the pregnancy test, Jun Jin cautiously reacted, saying, “I think I can see a line.” Ryu Yi-seo was delighted, saying, “I am pregnant.” Overjoyed by the news they had been waiting so desperately for, the two embraced and shared their happiness.

A friend who heard the news of the pregnancy also shared in their joy, saying they had had a dream about the baby.

Ryu Yi-seo later saw the gestational sac during an ultrasound. “They said the gestational sac has formed!” she said, sharing the happy news. At the time, the sac measured about 6 mm.

But because the pregnancy was still in its early stages, the couple could not simply be happy without worry. Ryu Yi-seo admitted, “Even when I took the pregnancy test, and even when I saw the gestational sac, it was hard to just feel happy. I think everyone feels that way. You’re happy, but worried; you’re happy, but cautious.”

Jun Jin also expressed his joy cautiously. “I’m happy right now, but I’m holding it in,” he said, suggesting that he felt it was too early to relax.

After hearing at an obstetrician’s appointment that the baby was growing well, the two felt hopeful again. Jun Jin recalled how he felt at the time: “It was so amazing. I kept getting goosebumps. I’d been nervous for days, but they showed us the heart, too, and I felt so happy while also thinking, ‘What a relief.’”

Even so, he could not hide his unease, saying, “There’s still another hurdle to get through. We can’t just be happy yet. So I’m holding back my joy for now.”

But some time later, when the couple went to the hospital to check the baby’s heartbeat, they received heartbreaking news: the baby’s growth had slowed noticeably compared with before.

The doctor explained the baby’s growth at 7 weeks and 5 days of pregnancy, saying, “The growth rate has slowed, with no change from the last time.” The doctor added that a chromosomal abnormality could be a major cause of the growth delay, and said there was a possibility that things would not turn out well.

In the end, Ryu Yi-seo suffered a miscarriage. A few days later, she shared the news herself in a video, saying, “Sadly, this time it ended in a miscarriage for us.”

Ryu Yi-seo spoke calmly, saying, “Even when I found out I was pregnant, I hadn’t completely ruled out that possibility, to some extent, so I think it hurt a little less, at least.”

Still, she expressed gratitude for the life that had come to them, even if only briefly. Recalling those precious moments, she said, “It was such a happy time, and I feel so grateful to that baby for coming to us, even for that little while.”

When she spoke of her gratitude to her husband, Jun Jin, in particular, she revealed how deeply moved she was. Ryu Yi-seo shed tears, adding to the poignancy of the moment, as she said, “My husband went through so much emotionally on his own while he was by my side... I’m so grateful to him.”

Even so, Ryu Yi-seo said she was determined to try to get pregnant again. “I’ll have my eggs retrieved again next time, so it’ll take a little more time,” she said. “I’ll see you again next time with another nice, simple video like this.”

Ryu Yi-seo and Jun Jin married in 2020. Ryu Yi-seo has recently been receiving a lot of support after sharing on her YouTube channel the process of preparing for IVF treatment with Jun Jin.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.