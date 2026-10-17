Lee Seon-jeong married after 45 days of dating, marriage ended four months later: “My panic disorder got really bad”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Lee Seon-jeong opened up about the difficult time she went through with panic disorder amid her past marriage and divorce.

She expressed her gratitude to singer Bae Ki-sung, who worked out with her and sang for her during a difficult time.

On the 16th, a video titled “Master Bae Ki-sung X Disciple Lee Seon-jeong: From an Ear-Delighting Vocal Lesson to Lee Seon-jeong’s Drunken Revelations!” was released on the YouTube channel “Lee Seon-jeong’s Selection.”

When Lee Seon-jeong went to meet Bae Ki-sung that day, she introduced him as “an older guy I really like.”

She went on to express her gratitude, calling him “the older guy who used to go work out with me a lot and sing for me back when panic disorder hit and I was having a hard time.”

Lee Seon-jeong married broadcaster LJ in 2012 after 45 days of dating, but the marriage ended about four months later.

Recently, looking back on the past, she admitted, “I was in so much pain then that I wanted to die. My panic disorder got really bad, and I was unwell.” She added, “As 14 years passed, I became a little numb to it and started thinking, ‘I guess things like that can happen.’”

When the production team asked, “Don’t you have any older women around you?” and “We’d like to see some female entertainers too,” Lee joked, “There are lots of older women in my circle. Please wait.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.