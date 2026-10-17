Maeng Seung-ji, who said “birds of a feather flock together,” shares how she got together with her doctor boyfriend... left his “Let’s date” confession unanswered

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Maeng Seung-ji shared the story behind her doctor boyfriend’s two-month pursuit and confession before they became a couple.

On the 16th, Maeng Seung-ji talked with her boyfriend about how they started dating.

That day, looking at her boyfriend, Maeng Seung-ji asked, “People keep asking how we met. How did we meet?”

Her boyfriend said he first met Maeng Seung-ji after being invited to a performance. “I was invited to a performance while I was working. Honestly, I had eyes only for Maeng Seung-ji then,” he said, revealing that he was attracted to her from their first meeting.

But winning her over wasn’t easy. Her boyfriend recalled, “It didn’t go well at first. I made a move, but she left my messages unread and ignored them.” Maeng Seung-ji admitted, “That’s right. I did.”

Her boyfriend didn’t give up and continued pursuing her for two months. He said, “I pursued her for two months,” and Maeng Seung-ji explained what happened at the time: “The director pursued me for two months.”

Even after he confessed, he didn’t get an answer right away. Her boyfriend revealed, “When I first said, ‘Let’s date,’ she didn’t respond to that either. I was saying it right in front of her, but she didn’t answer.”

Maeng Seung-ji responded as if she couldn’t remember, asking, “Did I do that?” and making everyone laugh.

Her boyfriend added, “That’s right. Maeng Seung-ji didn’t answer for a month. She just laughed and moved on,” and said, “I thought I was going to die of frustration.” In other words, even though he confessed face-to-face, he didn’t get a definite answer for some time.

Maeng Seung-ji went on to explain why she hadn’t accepted his advances right away: she doesn’t usually like short relationships and tends to observe someone for a long time before becoming a couple.

Last August, Maeng Seung-ji announced that she was in a relationship by posting a photo with her doctor boyfriend on social media.

Since then, the two have drawn interest by sharing the story of how they started dating. Recently, Maeng Seung-ji also shared a cute anecdote, saying, “They say birds of a feather flock together, and I think that’s true”: she left her car at the airport, took a taxi home, and then had to go back to the airport.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.