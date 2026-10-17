'Three months into her remarriage,' Oh Yoon-ah cares for her autistic son and looks after her husband: “He always eats home-cooked meals”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Oh Yoon-ah shared a glimpse of her daily life cooking to suit her husband’s tastes after remarrying, and talked about how her home-cooking routine has changed.

On the 16th, a video titled “Today, I’m the Home-Cooking Chef! Oh Yoon-ah’s Cooking Tips” was posted on Oh Yoon-ah’s YouTube channel.

Oh Yoon-ah, who has often showcased her excellent cooking skills on various programs, shared some of her own cooking tips in the kitchen that day.

“I’m not really the type to make cooking complicated,” Oh Yoon-ah said. “What I consider most important is that if you get the seasoning right, that’s all there is to it.” She explained that getting the seasoning right is more important than using complicated recipes.

Asked whether she had started cooking more after getting married, she brought up her husband’s eating habits. “Of course. My husband always eats at home,” Oh Yoon-ah said.

She continued, “When I cook, I end up not buying meals outside. What I make tastes the best, because I know best how to suit my own taste,” expressing her satisfaction with the food she makes herself.

She said her cooking style had also changed since she began living with her husband. “I used to make dashi stock for this, too, but my husband really likes vegetable stock,” Oh Yoon-ah explained.

She added, “The vegetable stock cubes are good, too, so I use them.” She said she had changed her cooking methods to suit her husband’s tastes and was also using more convenient options.

Her husband’s tastes influenced not only her choice of stock but also her choice of fish sauce. Oh Yoon-ah said, “My husband even chooses the fish sauce for me...” It drew attention that she takes his preferences into account, from ingredients to seasonings.

Meanwhile, after her divorce, Oh Yoon-ah raised her son Min-i, who is on the autism spectrum, on her own and has shown deep maternal love. She has regularly shared moments from her life with her son through broadcasts and social media, earning much support. More recently, news that Min-i had found a job made headlines.

She was also congratulated after news broke that she had remarried a non-celebrity last July and started a new family.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.