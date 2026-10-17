'Roo'ra's Kim Ji-hyun reveals shocking family history she kept hidden... “Mother, out of contact for over 10 years, died without seeing Kim's face”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Kim Ji-hyun, formerly of the group Roo'ra, revealed that she had been out of contact with her mother for a long time.

Kim said she had not seen her mother's face before she passed away, after being unable to find her for over 10 years, and spoke of her longing and resentment.

A video titled “A story that had never been revealed on TV... I think I feel a little relieved | EP.05 Kim Ji-hyun [YourHan]” was posted on the YouTube channel “YourHan” on the 16th.

While talking with host Lee Sang-min, Kim shared family history she had not previously revealed on television.

Kim explained that when her family's financial situation worsened, her mother sold land her father owned and left for the United States.

After that, she lost contact with her mother for over 10 years and could not find her either. Kim said, “Mom passed away without seeing my face,” and “I didn’t see her even once in 20 years.”

Kim also recalled the moment she heard that her mother had died. She said that after dreaming on the plane that a single flower appeared, she arrived in the United States and turned on her phone, then received a call from her husband. He tearfully told her the news of her mother’s death, and Kim said she wondered “why she had gone without seeing my face even once.”

Kim said, “I think I ended up talking about things that had never been revealed on TV. I think I feel a little relieved, too.” After hearing her story, Lee Sang-min comforted her, saying, “It seems like you’ve managed to wash a lot away today.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.