Two and a half years after the late Park Bo-ram’s passing... Giant Pink: “We’ll come again”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Rapper Giant Pink visited the columbarium of the late Park Bo-ram to express how much she missed her. Acquaintances, including Hyelin, formerly of the group EXID, joined her.

On the 16th, Giant Pink wrote on her social media, “Because I miss you. The weather is so nice, isn’t it? We chatted for a long time, but somehow it felt like Park Bo-ram was looking at us as if we were pathetic. We’ll come again. Don't catch a cold and take care.”

The photos she shared showed Giant Pink, Hyelin and other acquaintances gathered in front of a photo of Park Bo-ram.

They posed for photos with Park Bo-ram in the middle, smiling and striking playful poses. Their affection and longing for the late singer came through.

Park Bo-ram passed away on April 11, 2024. She was 30. Colleagues in the entertainment industry and fans continued to pay tribute following the sudden tragic news.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.