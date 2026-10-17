Shin Jung-hwan Revisits ‘Dengue Fever Photo’ from 16 Years Ago... ‘The Intern and Nurse from Back Then Became Hospital Directors’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Shin Jung-hwan has revisited the ‘dengue fever lie’ controversy from the past.

He drew laughs by sharing that he had heard the nurse and intern at the hospital where the photo of him lying in a hospital bed was taken have since become hospital directors.

A video titled ‘Shin Jung-hwan’s Stories During His Hiatus Revealed in Full..?’ was recently released on the YouTube channel YourHan.

The video showed Shin Jung-hwan appearing as a guest and talking with host Lee Sang-min and shaman Sinbi Seonnyeo.

Lee Sang-min brought up the dengue fever incident and asked Shin Jung-hwan, “Did you actually have a bit of a fever back then?” Shin replied, “Hey, cut it out,” drawing laughs.

Then, recalling the photo of himself lying in a hospital bed at the time, Shin Jung-hwan said, “I heard that the nurse who was there then and the young intern have become hospital directors.” The unexpected update about the people in the controversial photo from the past sparked laughter at the scene.

Shin Jung-hwan was criticized in 2010 after saying, amid a controversy over an overseas gambling trip to the Philippines, that he had contracted dengue fever and could not return to Korea.

The controversy intensified after a photo of him lying in a hospital bed was also made public, and he has since addressed the photo and his response at the time on several occasions.

When he appeared on the YouTube channel No Back Tak Jaehoon last January, he explained that the idea to take the photo had come from an older male friend he was close to.

After missing his broadcast schedule at the time, Shin Jung-hwan was sentenced to a prison term on overseas gambling charges and halted his broadcasting activities.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.