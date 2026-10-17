Gong Hyo-jin, does she change her wedding ring with ♥Kevin Oh every anniversary?... “A new ring every year”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Gong Hyo-jin unveiled a new wedding ring she had gotten to mark her wedding anniversary.

On the 16th, Gong Hyo-jin posted a photo on social media showing her wearing a uniquely designed ring on the ring finger of her left hand.

The ring in the photo paired a lime-colored enamel band with striking organic curves and a blue-hued topaz, creating a distinctive look.

The ring is from an Italian designer brand and has previously drawn attention after being worn by BLACKPINK’s Jennie, pop star Dua Lipa and others.

Gong Hyo-jin especially caught people’s attention by adding the phrase “new w.ring every year” alongside the photo of the ring. This sparked curiosity about whether she and her husband, Kevin Oh, get a new ring every year on their wedding anniversary to mark the special occasion.

Gong Hyo-jin married singer Kevin Oh, who is 10 years her junior, in New York City in 2022.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.