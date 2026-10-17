Jo Jung-suk reveals childhood name for the first time; resents wife Gummy for exposing it: “I didn’t want it made public”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Jo Jung-suk drew laughs by expressing his resentment over his wife Gummy’s revelation.

A video titled “Went to Meet Touched and Came Back Having Torn Up the Live Stage, Jo Jung-suk & Gummy | Between Seok and Music” was uploaded to the YouTube channel “Channel Jo Jung-suk” on the 16th.

Gummy, who made a surprise appearance that day, said, “The Ppodugi (the channel’s subscribers) seem to like it when I reveal things about you.” When Jo Jung-suk asked, “Do you have anything to reveal today?”, Gummy laughed and replied, “It’s not like I set out to expose you. It just came up as we were talking.”

Later, while hearing how the band Touched got its name, Gummy looked downcast and said, “My name is Gummy, though...”

When the production staff asked whether she had had any other stage-name candidates, she said, “There was ‘Victoria.’ I liked playing the piano back then, so ‘Piano’ was another option. There was also ‘Park Toyobi.’ Maybe it was a joke, but names like that came up.”

She added, “Navi eventually came along too, didn’t she? Navi’s boss said they were inspired by my name at the time and chose ‘Navi’ for her.”

The production staff also asked Jo Jung-suk whether he had ever thought about using a stage name. When he replied, “There wasn’t a name I wanted to use as a stage name,” Gummy revealed, “You had a different name your family used to call you at home when you were little.”

Taken aback, Jo Jung-suk got emotional and asked, “Why are you telling that story?” Gummy burst out laughing and said, “It’s not a weird name, so why are you reacting like that?”

In the end, Jo Jung-suk confessed, “My family called me Jo Yong-seok at home until I was five or six, before I started elementary school.” He then said, “Why did you tell them something I didn’t want made public? This is the first time I’ve ever talked about it,” expressing his resentment toward Gummy and drawing laughs. Gummy shot back, “This is the first time I’ve talked about Park Toyobi, too.”

Jo Jung-suk and Gummy married in 2018 and have two daughters together.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.