Woo Seo-yoon faces plastic surgery allegations after winning Miss Korea; shares her thoughts on social media after two months: “I’ll give back by making a positive impact”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Woo Seo-yoon, the 2026 Miss Korea winner who had been embroiled in plastic surgery allegations, shared her thoughts on social media after about two months.

On the 16th, Woo Seo-yoon posted on social media, reflecting on the pageant: “To me, this competition was more than just a competition; I think it will remain an experience so precious that nothing like it will ever happen again.”

She said, “I was able to make precious memories that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life, and being able to form meaningful connections with good people remains the greatest gift of all to me.”

She continued, “I’m sincerely grateful for all the interest and warm support you’ve shown me,” and promised, “I’ll become someone who can repay your kindness by making a positive impact.”

Finally, she added, “I’ll keep learning and working hard every moment, and grow day by day so that I can become someone worthy of the title of Miss Korea winner.”

Earlier, Woo Seo-yoon was crowned Miss Korea at the 70th Miss Korea pageant, held last August at COEX Auditorium in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The eldest daughter of former professional basketball player Woo Ji-won, she is majoring in art at Tufts University in the United States and is said to dream of becoming a global art curator.

However, after Woo Seo-yoon’s win, footage of her past television appearances spread online, prompting plastic surgery allegations.

Woo Seo-yoon appeared on tvN’s “Escape from the Nest 3” and other programs in 2018, when she was a teenager. Some internet users compared her appearance then with her current look and raised the possibility that she had undergone plastic surgery. Some also linked the issue to questions about fairness in beauty pageants.

In an earlier interview, rather than directly addressing the controversy, Woo Seo-yoon shared her feelings, saying, “Among the things people say amid all the attention, some words are hurtful, but I try not to let them hurt me,” and, “I hope I’ll get the chance to show you my real self in the future.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.