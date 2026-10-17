“Become an Idol and Get Rich? Only the Top 10% Make Money,” Former Girl Group Member Reveals the Reality of Idol Earnings

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Seri, formerly of Dal Shabet, and Cao Lu, formerly of FIESTAR, opened up about the financial realities of idol life hidden behind its glamorous image, saying that only the top 5–10% of idols make money.

On the 16th, a video was posted on the YouTube channel “Cao Lu” under the title “People Think We’d Own a Home, Being Dal Shabet and All”... A Girl Group Asking People to Please Worry About Celebrities, Too.

That day, when asked whether she had received settlements while promoting with Dal Shabet, Seri said, “I didn’t receive any settlements until our third year.” She continued, “Since I was the leader, I took the members by the hand and went to see the CEO. I said, ‘Please settle our earnings.’ After that, the company started paying us little by little,” she explained.

Cao Lu lamented, “We didn’t receive any settlements until our contracts ended. I was the eldest, and I think I should have done things differently. I should have taken the members by the hand and gone [to ask for settlements].”

Seri recalled that time, saying, “When we were active, it was a time when you basically didn’t receive settlements unless you were with one of the big agencies.”

The two agreed that there was a gap between the income people imagine idols earn and the reality. Cao Lu said, “People say, ‘Idols make a lot of money,’ and ‘You shouldn’t worry about celebrities,’ but honestly, isn’t it really only the top 5–10% who make money?”

Seri also opened up, saying, “With a group like Dal Shabet, even if people might not know each member individually, they tend to recognize the group’s name in Korea, so they think we’ve bought a house. People think we’re all rich, but unless you’re in the top 10%, things are pretty much the same.” Cao Lu added, “Even if you’re in the top 10%, I don’t know if you can afford to buy a house.”

Seri spoke about the realities of idol life, saying, “If you make it into the top five on the digital music charts, I think you’re somewhat better off financially. Otherwise, isn’t it hard?”

She also shared her thoughts on the practice of charging singers for expenses incurred during their trainee years. Seri said, “To be frank, I think the company should invest in the costs from the trainee years.”

She stressed, “There are so many expenses even after debuting—music videos, song production, dancers, costumes, and more. If they charge us for all the costs from our trainee years too, we’d be buried in debt. I don’t think that’s right.”

Cao Lu said, “Some people ask why celebrities have to pay back every expense, but actually, if you haven’t paid it all back by the time your contract ends, you don’t have to keep paying it back. We also left the company without paying off all our debt. Wouldn’t thinking about it that way make you feel a little better?”

Seri stressed that contract terms vary from company to company, adding, “These days, settlements are handled better than they were in the past.” She also expressed gratitude, saying that her time promoting with Dal Shabet had laid the groundwork for her to work as a singer today.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.