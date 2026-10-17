Kang Kyun-sung marries ♥Yu Ha-jin after 8 months: “The 14-year age gap was a concern, but we reunited after 9 years” ('Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4')

[Jung An-ji, Sportschosun reporter] Singer Kang Kyun-sung revealed how he came to marry Yu Ha-jin, an actress and former girl group trainee who is 14 years his junior.

The 15th episode of 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' which aired on Friday the 16th, followed Jeon Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin), along with Kim Jang-hoon and Kang Kyun-sung, as they set out to find hidden long-established restaurants in Gyeongju, the “ancient capital of a thousand years.” The show aired on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Kstar.

As soon as Jeon Hyun-moo arrived at the restaurant and sat down, he asked, “Kyun-sung, what happened?” referring to his story of getting married to Yu Ha-jin. Kang Kyun-sung, who met his bride-to-be in February this year and is getting married just eight months later, opened up: “We went on a few dates nine years ago, but the age gap felt like a bit of a burden at the time. Then, this February, we reunited after being introduced by an acquaintance, and it led to marriage.”

Kang Kyun-sung went on to say, “I proposed just a few weeks ago,” prompting Kim Jang-hoon to ask curiously, “How do young people propose these days?” Kang Kyun-sung said, “I think the bride-to-be should look her best. So I told Ha-jin it was a ‘sponsorship’ and took her to a salon, where I arranged for her to have full makeup done. Then I read her a handwritten letter and gave her a ring. It felt like a small wedding.” He shared the story of a proposal marked by an exceptional level of thoughtfulness. Jeon Hyun-moo nodded deeply and said, “I learned something new today.” Kang Kyun-sung then offered a prediction that was (perhaps) meant to be comforting: “Jun-bin is the youngest among us, but he got married first, and I was next, so now it’s Hyun-moo’s turn. We’re getting married in reverse order of age.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.