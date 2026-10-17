Ji Ye-eun, Set to Marry in December, Says “54-Year-Old Lee Seo-jin Will Never Get Married” (“My Genie Secretary”)

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Ji Ye-eun drew laughs by bluntly telling Lee Seo-jin, “You’ll never get married.”

The episode of SBS’s “Whatever You Want, Genie – My Genie Secretary” that aired on the 16th showed Ji Ye-eun’s outspoken wit as she stood up to the unmarried secretaries’ nagging.

Ji Ye-eun, who is set to marry Vata this December, shared her feelings, saying, “There isn’t much time left now. I still can’t quite believe it.”

Lee Seo-jin asked, “Why not take your time? Why get married when it’s cold instead of when it’s warm?” and then, “How old is your future husband?” When Ji Ye-eun replied, “We’re the same age,” Lee Seo-jin again said, “That’s too soon.” Kim Kwang-kyu also remarked, “If you’re the same age, you’ll fight a lot,” to which Ji Ye-eun replied, “But we don’t really fight that much,” showing her affection for her future husband.

Lee Seo-jin retorted, “It’s different once you’ve experienced it,” turning the set into a sea of laughter. Ji Ye-eun responded, “When you get married, you have to learn to accommodate each other. It’s all about being patient,” sharing her thoughts on married life.

Even after that, as the unmarried older guys continued to give her endless marriage advice, Ji Ye-eun drew laughs by saying, “What would you know? You haven’t even lived it yourself.” She went on to emphasize, “You’ll never get married. From what I can see, you’ll never get married—especially you, senior Lee Seo-jin,” prompting more laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.