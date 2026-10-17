Lee Ji-hoon and New Restaurant Owner Jung Hyung-don Were This Close? The Whole Family Turns Out for Pork Cutlet Shop Opening

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Musical actor Lee Ji-hoon visited Jung Hyung-don’s pork cutlet shop with his family to celebrate its opening.

On the 16th, Lee posted photos on social media without any particular caption.

The photo shows Lee posing with his arm around Jung’s shoulders.

Lee visited the shop with his family to congratulate Jung, who recently opened a pork cutlet restaurant in Seongsu-dong, Seoul.

In 2011, Yummy Food sold the whole-loin pork cutlet “Doni Doni Donkatsu,” featuring Jung Hyung-don. It became a huge hit, repeatedly selling out soon after its launch. However, in 2013, the manufacturer’s CEO and others were indicted without detention on charges of falsely labeling the loin content and were fined. Jung said at the time, “The problem arose because the weight was listed without excluding the moisture. The relevant standards were also unclear.”

Last April, 13 years later, Jung announced that he would start selling pork cutlets again. He has since opened a brick-and-mortar shop and entered the business in earnest.

Lee married Japanese national Miura Ayane in 2021. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Rui, in 2024 and are now expecting their second child.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.