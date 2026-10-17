Park Myung-soo falls victim to dine-and-dash over 45,000 won worth of chicken and beer... opens bag to find nothing but bundles of newspapers (Boss in the Mirror)

[Jeong An-ji, reporter for Sportschosun] Park Myung-soo’s bizarre story about a dine-and-dash customer from his days in the chicken business will be revealed.

On the 18th, KBS2’s “Boss in the Mirror” will feature Park Myung-soo recounting a bizarre dine-and-dash incident from his days running a chicken business, drawing viewers’ attention. At the time, he was so committed to the business that he personally rode a motorcycle to make deliveries. Thanks to his enthusiasm, he once hit it big, ranking No. 1 nationwide in sales for the franchise and recording annual revenue of 1.2 billion won. Park said, “A man and a woman came in, ate 45,000 won worth of chicken and beer, and then disappeared. There was a bag at their table, so I thought they’d gone to the restroom, but later I saw that it was packed with nothing but bundles of newspapers.” His bizarre account of the customers’ outlandish dine-and-dash scheme leaves everyone wide-eyed.

Jung Ji-sun also strongly related, sharing her own dine-and-dash story: “It was such a busy day that I could barely think straight, and the people at a table just left without paying. I was shocked when I watched the CCTV footage later.” Yang Joon-hyuk, listening to her, said, “Dine-and-dashing is absolutely impossible at our restaurant because I’m always standing guard at the counter,” proudly touting his own ironclad defense and prompting laughter.

The full stories behind the bizarre dine-and-dash experiences shared by Park Myung-soo and Jung Ji-sun, as well as the special meeting between Sim Seong-cheol and Jung Ji-sun, can be seen in the full episode of “Boss in the Mirror.”

KBS 2TV’s “Boss in the Mirror” airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.