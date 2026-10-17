Kim Jong-min reveals he’s expecting a boy after showing ultrasound images: “It feels like I’ve gained a dependable lifelong friend” (“2 Days & 1 Night”)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] “Expectant father” Kim Jong-min made a surprise announcement about his baby, smiling as he said, “It feels like I’ve gained a dependable lifelong friend.”

The first installment of the “Fine-Clearing Race” will be featured on the upcoming 18th broadcast of KBS 2TV’s variety show “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” (hereafter “2 Days & 1 Night”), as the six cast members travel to Seosan, South Chungcheong Province.

That day, when the members asked, “It seems like there’s some good news,” Kim Jong-min shared the news of his wife’s pregnancy, saying, “We’re having a baby.” He also revealed the baby’s sex, prenatal nickname, a dream associated with the pregnancy, and ultrasound images, one after another. Beaming throughout the conversation, he couldn’t hide how happy he was.

The members also sincerely congratulated their eldest, saying, “He’ll be so cute, just like Jong-min,” and “You’ll be hiking with your son soon.” Kim Jong-min also shared how overwhelmed he felt when he first heard the news, saying, “It feels like I’ve gained a dependable lifelong friend.”

Earlier, on KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman,” which aired on the 7th, Kim Jong-min said, “I’ve finally become a dad,” and revealed, “The baby is a boy.”

Meanwhile, the “2 Days & 1 Night” team unusually sits down to a mouthwatering lunch without a luck-of-the-draw mission. But the peace doesn’t last long: once the meal begins, the six members engage in a fierce battle of nerves and wits. The members reportedly keep changing seats throughout the meal, and the lunch scene quickly descends into chaos.

Why the production team didn’t hold a lunch luck-of-the-draw mission, and how a peaceful meal turned into an unexpected battle of wits, will be revealed on “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4,” airing on the upcoming 18th at 6:10 p.m.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.