'Recently Divorced' Gaeko Also Lost His Father This Year... Why He Sang 'Beautiful Farewell'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Gaeko of the group Dynamic Duo has been through two painful personal events this year—his divorce and the loss of his father—and expressed his longing for his late father through song.

Gaeko appeared on KBS 2TV's The Seasons—Sung Si-kyung's Eardrum Boyfriend, which aired on the 16th, and opened up about his musical journey and family.

That day, Gaeko took the stage alone, without his Dynamic Duo bandmate Choi Ja. When Sung Si-kyung asked, “Where did Choi Ja go?”, Gaeko joked, “He went to eat pork.” Sung played along, replying, “That's one pig he really loves,” which drew laughter.

Gaeko then heated up the stage with a performance of his signature song “Guilty.” He also talked about how he came to work as both a rapper and a vocalist. Recalling the early days of hip-hop musicians singing, he said, “At first, there was a feeling that we were traitors.”

He added that Choi Ja had encouraged him to continue as a vocalist: “At some point, Choi Ja heard the guide track I'd laid down, liked it, and was the first to suggest we just release it.”

What particularly caught attention that day was why Gaeko chose Kim Gun-mo's “Beautiful Farewell” as the duet he would sing with Sung Si-kyung.

Interest centered on Gaeko choosing a song about “farewell” after recently announcing his divorce, but there was a different story behind the song.

When Sung Si-kyung asked why he had chosen it, Gaeko calmly replied, “My father passed away this year, and I'll sing it thinking of him.”

The song Gaeko chose while thinking of his father was one he had turned to after experiencing two painful losses this year: his divorce and his father's death. Gaeko delivered a passionate performance of “Beautiful Farewell” with Sung Si-kyung, leaving a poignant impression.

Gaeko married influencer Kim Su-mi in 2011, and they have a son and a daughter. This year, 15 years into their marriage, he announced their divorce.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.