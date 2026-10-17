Famous Female Influencer Arrested Again on Suspicion of Assaulting Partner: “Hit in the Face with Her Palm”

Photo: Jen Harley’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A famous American female influencer has been arrested again on suspicion of domestic violence. She is denying all the allegations.

According to British outlet Need To Know and U.S. entertainment outlet Starcasm, influencer Jen Harley, 38, was arrested on the 10th (local time) in Miami-Dade County, Florida, on charges of assault and domestic violence.

Jen Harley is a well-known influencer and is known as the former partner of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, a cast member of the reality show Jersey Shore.

Harley, who was arrested that day, was held for two days and released on the 12th after posting $1,000 bail. Court records show that she entered a written plea of not guilty, and her first hearing is scheduled for December 8.

The incident is reportedly related to Harley’s current boyfriend, 38-year-old Joe Ambrosole, who is the father of her three-year-old son.

According to records, the incident occurred on July 27. Ambrosole claimed that when their son appeared unwell and seemed about to vomit in the bedroom, Harley took the child to another room.

Ambrosole stated that Harley called him a “terrible father.” Court documents also say that when he later tried to take the child back, Harley pushed him and slapped the right side of his face with her palm.

Ambrosole called the police, and Harley reportedly left the apartment with her daughter before officers arrived. The daughter who was at the scene is reportedly a child she had with her former partner, Ronnie.

After her release, Harley denied the allegations on social media. She stated, “Again, the allegations against me are completely untrue.”

Harley and her former partner Ronnie began dating in 2017 and broke up and reunited several times. The two have drawn media attention for public arguments, allegations of infidelity, and domestic violence-related incidents.

Ronnie was also arrested in 2019 after a dispute involving Harley. Under a legal agreement, he was required to comply with conditions including 36 months of probation and completion of a 52-week domestic violence prevention program.

When news of the arrest became known, a range of reactions poured in online.

Netizens posted comments such as, “Ronnie avoided a dangerous situation by breaking up with her,” “Seems like a recurring thing,” and “Ambrosole, you should run too.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.