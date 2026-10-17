Kim Jun-ho worries about wife Kim Ji-min’s postpartum depression: “Because she was a successful comedian” (‘Hit and Miss Tour’)

[Jeong An-ji, Sportschosun] Kim Jun-ho of ‘Hit and Miss Tour’ shows his devoted-husband side while touring Heaven Lake on Mount Baekdu in China, already worrying about his wife Kim Ji-min developing postpartum depression.

In episode 20 of ‘Going All the Way! Hit and Miss Tour,’ airing tonight, the 17th, at 9 p.m. on E Channel and Kstar, comedian best friends Kim Dae-hee, Kim Jun-ho, Jang Dong-min, Yoo Se-yoon and Hong In-gyu, who have set off for Yanji, China, enjoy a cherry salmon course meal to fortify themselves before their tour of Heaven Lake on Mount Baekdu.

That day, the ‘Hit and Miss’ crew pile into a rental car and head together to a popular restaurant serving a cherry salmon course. In the car, Hong In-gyu sighs and asks Jang Dong-min, “When on earth is Dong-min ever going to get stuck paying? These days, he doesn’t get picked at all.” Kim Dae-hee laments, “It feels like we’re taking Dong-min on a free trip.” In fact, Kim Dae-hee, Yoo Se-yoon and Hong In-gyu are tied for the lead in getting stuck with the bill, while Jang Dong-min is on a streak of avoiding it and flashes a smug grin.

A little later, the ‘Hit and Miss’ crew arrive at the restaurant Jang Dong-min recommended. It serves course meals featuring cherry salmon, a high-protein fish raised in pristine Grade 1 waters around Mount Baekdu. After trying a piece of cherry salmon sashimi, Kim Jun-ho exclaims, “It’s so chewy.” Hong In-gyu raves, “Even though it’s a freshwater fish, it doesn’t have even a hint of a muddy smell.”

Then Kim Jun-ho brings up a devoted viewer’s story about how their wife overcame postpartum depression while watching ‘Hit and Miss Tour,’ and asks, “Did all of your wives go through postpartum depression? Why does that happen?” Yoo Se-yoon explains, “Your whole routine changes because of the baby, and your wife wants to work, too...” Kim Dae-hee advises, “That’s when a husband’s role is all the more important.” Kim Jun-ho nods and confides, “That’s right. Ji-min was a successful comedian, so I’m even more worried she might get postpartum depression.” Hong In-gyu warmly encourages him, saying, “You two had such a hard time conceiving Durubi, Kim Jun-ho’s baby’s prenatal nickname, so I think you’ll raise the baby well.”

As the conversation about pregnancy continues, Kim Jun-ho says, “Ji-min is 17 weeks pregnant now, and it was fascinating to see her belly sticking out a little.” He goes on to recall telling her last week, as Durubi grew, “Is your belly already this big?” He reveals Kim Ji-min’s unexpected response, making everyone burst out laughing. The ‘Hit and Miss’ crew also warm the mood as they vow, “This viewer’s story was so moving,” and, “We should work even harder on ‘Hit and Miss Tour’ from now on.”

Viewers can see Kim Jun-ho’s devoted-dad-to-be moments as ‘Durubi’s dad,’ along with the popular restaurant serving cherry salmon raised in Mount Baekdu’s pristine waters, in episode 20 of ‘Going All the Way! Hit and Miss Tour,’ airing tonight, the 17th, at 9 p.m. on E Channel and Kstar.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.