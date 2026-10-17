Lee Seo-jin pours cold water on Ji Ye-eun, who’s “marrying Vata in December”: “You put it on, take it off—no”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Seo-jin made a mischievous joke disguised as practical advice to Ji Ye-eun, who is about to get married. Kim Kwang-kyu joined in, leaving the bride-to-be flustered.

The episode of the SBS variety show “My Genie Secretary,” which aired on the 16th, showed Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu stepping in as one-day managers for Ji Seok-jin and Ji Ye-eun.

That day, Lee Seo-jin showed interest in Ji Ye-eun, who is set to marry dancer Vata this December. But instead of congratulations, she got an unexpected question about whether she really needed to rush into marriage.

Lee Seo-jin tried to talk Ji Ye-eun out of getting married, saying, “You’re getting married? Why so soon? Take your time.” He then asked married man Ji Seok-jin to back him up: “You know all about it, don’t you? You should talk her out of it.”

Suddenly finding himself on the anti-marriage side, Ji Seok-jin was taken aback by Lee Seo-jin’s continued teasing. When Lee Seo-jin joked about married life, Ji Seok-jin explained that he had recently taken a trip with his wife.

But Lee Seo-jin kept joking, asking, “Didn’t you get dragged along?” Ji Seok-jin then revealed that he had walked 20,000 steps a day during the trip and lost as much as 3 kg, drawing laughs.

Lee Seo-jin’s teasing turned back to Ji Ye-eun. When she countered, “These days, people tend to get married young. Isn’t it nice to wear a wedding dress while you’re young?”, Lee Seo-jin joked, “You put it on, take it off—no,” prompting her to imagine what might happen after marriage.

Taken aback by his unexpected remark, Ji Ye-eun snapped, “What’s with you, mister? You really are an old man.” She then challenged him: “How can you say something like that to someone who’s about to get married?”

Lee Seo-jin explained his remark, saying, “So many couples break up.” He added, “December is still a long way off. You have time, so think it over carefully,” flustering Ji Ye-eun once again.

Ji Ye-eun finally retorted, “You don’t seem to have ever really been in love. Would you like to come to our church?” Lee Seo-jin shot back, “I’ve done it all. I’ve even gone to church,” drawing laughter.

Kim Kwang-kyu, who appeared later, was also surprised by the news of Ji Ye-eun’s upcoming marriage. He even mistakenly called her fiancé Vata “Taco,” and reacted much like Lee Seo-jin, saying, “You’re only just getting started—how can you get married already? Life is long.”

After both unmarried seniors in turn tried to talk her out of marriage, Ji Ye-eun finally replied, “I don’t think unmarried people are a good match for me,” bringing the exchange to a close.

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun went public with her relationship in April with Vata, a dancer her own age who was born in 1994. The two are set to marry on December 12 this coming December.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.