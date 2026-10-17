Lee Mi-joo speaks out about her vocational high school background: “You think it’s full of delinquents? My friends were genuinely good people” (“Rewriting the Success Equation – Yeongkeukeu Goes to Work”)

[Jeong An-ji of Sportschosun] Lee Mi-joo, a vocational high school graduate, expresses her affection for her school and friends, saying, “A lot of people think vocational high schools must be full of delinquents, but my friends were genuinely good, hardworking and innocent. School bullying only happens in dramas.”

In Part 1 of SBS’s “Rewriting the Success Equation – Yeongkeukeu Goes to Work,” airing on Sunday the 18th, viewers meet young people who graduated from vocational high schools and forged their own paths by building their skills and expertise early, instead of following the routes laid out by others. Moon Se-yoon, Lee Sang-yeob, Lee Mi-joo and So Seul-ji question the familiar formula that you have to graduate from a good university to succeed, and explore the kind of talent this era demands.

Vocational high school graduate Lee Mi-joo is set to make an impression with vivid personal stories and candid remarks. When prejudices about vocational high schools and their negative portrayal in the media come up, she speaks out: “A lot of people think vocational high school students must be delinquent and that those schools are full of troublemakers.” She goes on to express her affection for her school and friends, saying, “My friends were genuinely good, hardworking and innocent. School bullying only happens in dramas.”

As he follows the young people’s stories, Lee Sang-yeob reflects on his own views of vocational high schools. One story that draws admiration is the eventful journey of a 21-year-old who graduated from a Meister high school, worked at Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), and then moved to SK hynix. Hearing that he got up at 3:30 a.m. every day to study in high school, made use of even his lunch breaks and never lost his place at the top of his class, Lee marvels, “I can’t even remember what I was doing at that age.”

Another story drawing interest is that of a young man who earned 20 certifications in high school and landed a job at Hyundai Motor. Everyone is astonished to hear that the company waited for him while he completed his military service, and that he joined after his discharge. Lee Mi-joo shows a particular fondness for him, saying, “I’d like to introduce him to someone in my circle,” impressed by how he had built a solid foundation for his life from his late teens. When the young man says he likes machinery and wants to study it further at university, So Seul-ji reflects on herself: “It wasn’t until I got to college that I started thinking about what I really liked.”

Moon Se-yoon, a father of two, is drawn into the stories from the perspective of a parent thinking about his children’s future. He is especially interested in the success story of a 27-year-old Toss developer who has earned recognition for his skills without a college degree. The developer leads other developers as a tech lead and is preparing to get married and buy a home in Seoul. Moon finally reveals how his views on education are wavering, saying, “At this point, I think we should send our first child to a Meister high school and our second to a Meister middle school.”

The program also meets young people who first entered the workforce and then went to university to pursue the studies they needed. Seeing a young man who runs an apple farm while studying plant medicine at university, Lee Mi-joo candidly admits, “Today’s video is making me reflect on myself.” Moon Se-yoon also praises a Samsung Electronics engineer and WorldSkills gold medalist who shares his technical knowledge with younger students at his alma mater, saying, “He’s legendary, even in spirit.”

Part 1 of SBS’s “Rewriting the Success Equation – Yeongkeukeu Goes to Work,” featuring the passionate efforts of young people shaping their futures through skill rather than academic credentials, and their own dreams rather than other people’s ideas of the right path, along with the MCs’ heartfelt reflections, will air on Sunday, October 18, at 10:55 a.m.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.