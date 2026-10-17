'♥Joy, blah blah'... Crush shares a 'sweet' face-to-face moment with IU in a wedding dress

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Photos of singer IU standing face-to-face with Crush in a pure-white wedding dress have drawn attention.

On the 16th, Crush shared teaser images for his new song “Ppigeudeok (SEE SAW)” on social media and announced that it would be released on the 21st.

The released photos showed IU and Crush, with IU wearing a white dress reminiscent of a wedding gown. She paired an off-the-shoulder lace dress that revealed her shoulders with white boots, creating an innocent yet mysterious mood.

In particular, a photo of IU and Crush standing face-to-face against the glow of the sunset looked like a scene from a movie. IU’s outfit, reminiscent of a wedding photo shoot, combined with the pair’s intriguing chemistry to pique curiosity.

In another photo, IU stood in a wedding dress while Crush sat wearing a blue shirt and tie, drawing attention. Photos also showed IU holding a microphone onstage and Crush seated at a keyboard.

Crush is releasing new music for the first time in about a year and two months, since his mini-album “FANG (Paeng)” came out last August. IU’s featured appearance on the new song “Ppigeudeok” is raising anticipation.

Earlier, a teaser video for the new song released on P Nation’s official social media on the 15th included a snippet of audio featuring the voices of Crush and IU. This is the first time the two have worked together on an official track.

The two appeared as guests at each other’s solo concerts in 2019, and in 2022 they shared their musical rapport on IU’s YouTube content “IU’s Palette.”

Meanwhile, Crush has been publicly dating Joy, a member of Red Velvet, since 2021.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.